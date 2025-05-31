Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 344.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after buying an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after buying an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Dynatrace by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

