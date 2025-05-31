Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

