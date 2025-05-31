Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 195,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 115,729 shares.The stock last traded at $47.27 and had previously closed at $47.30.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,347,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,866,000.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

