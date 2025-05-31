Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Raised by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6,068.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 714,827 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Devon Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

