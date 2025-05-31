Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263,384 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

