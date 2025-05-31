Delphi Management Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 893.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.