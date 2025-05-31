Delphi Management Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13,242.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,288 shares of company stock worth $8,845,948 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.