Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.