Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Criteo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,902.68. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

