Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CRGY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.