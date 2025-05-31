ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

