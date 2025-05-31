Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $342,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,689.42. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,177.96. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,887 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 373,682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

