Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $243,901,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $203,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Trading Down 2.6%

YUMC opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.