Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Boosted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chemed were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chemed by 600.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $574.62 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

