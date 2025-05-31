Charles Pellerin Sells 14,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total value of C$2,311,400.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total value of C$4,446,780.00.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TVK opened at C$167.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.66 and a 1 year high of C$176.64.
TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TVK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TVK
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.