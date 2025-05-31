Charles Pellerin Sells 14,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total value of C$2,311,400.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total value of C$4,446,780.00.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TVK opened at C$167.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.66 and a 1 year high of C$176.64.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

TVK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.40.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

