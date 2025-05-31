Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.