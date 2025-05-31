Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $601,000 Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

