Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Asana Trading Down 1.6%

ASAN opened at $17.90 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.