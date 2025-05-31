Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4%

CARR stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

