Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – May 30th

Canopy Growth, Indivior, and Quantum Biopharma are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services of marijuana and hemp products. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly evolving legal cannabis industry, though they must navigate significant regulatory uncertainty and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,453,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,002. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 305,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,631. Quantum Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

