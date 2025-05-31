California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 887 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,816.54. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $158.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

