California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,233 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

