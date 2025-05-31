California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,870 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,916,000 after buying an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,734,000 after buying an additional 328,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

