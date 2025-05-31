California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,537 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $35.80 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

