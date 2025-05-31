California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 363 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $427.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.91.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

