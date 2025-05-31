California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,501 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

