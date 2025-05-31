California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Duolingo worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Duolingo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,474. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,853 shares of company stock worth $31,627,441. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $517.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.01 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

