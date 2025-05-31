Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

