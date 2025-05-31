BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

