BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,172 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shell Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.24 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

