BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,375.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $117,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,963,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,021,638.60. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.9%

BRT Apartments stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. B. Riley lowered their price target on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10,464.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

