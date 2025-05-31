BRP (TSE:DOO) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities reduced their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.21.

BRP Stock Up 8.9%

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$102.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

