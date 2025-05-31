Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) PT at $12.50

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 38,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,017.92. This represents a 58.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 120,991 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 882,528 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 924,196 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,609,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,132,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

