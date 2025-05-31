Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAO stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAO Free Report ) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.