Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 244.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21,843.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 60,069 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 502.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

