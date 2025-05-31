BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 279,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.