Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $20.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.