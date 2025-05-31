BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.29 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.74). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 501 ($6.74), with a volume of 689,441 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £959.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 485.80.

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock World Mining Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -486.41%.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,520 ($12,809.47). Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

