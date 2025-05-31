BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 243.5% in May

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the April 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.46 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

