Biotech Stocks To Research – May 28th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize products and technologies based on biological processes, such as genetically engineered drugs, vaccines or diagnostic tools. Because these firms typically invest heavily in research and clinical trials before earning revenue, their stock prices can be highly volatile and sensitive to scientific breakthroughs or regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.20. The company had a trading volume of 660,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,094. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.70.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.41. 1,061,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,835. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.11. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,622. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

