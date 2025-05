BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.71. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 9,649 shares trading hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 77.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.