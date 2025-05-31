BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.40. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 11,352,301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,817.87. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $159,815.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,852.44. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.