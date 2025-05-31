Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Big Banc Split stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$9.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 million and a P/E ratio of 331.50.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.