Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Big Banc Split stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. Big Banc Split has a 52 week low of C$9.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 million and a P/E ratio of 331.50.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
