Best Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – May 28th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell technologies and services to protect computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, attacks, and other digital threats. These firms may offer solutions such as firewalls, intrusion‐detection systems, encryption tools, and security consulting services. Investors typically target cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to a market that’s growing in response to rising cyberattack risks and increasing regulatory requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $172.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,278,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,723,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.06. 1,231,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $474.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.40.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.66. 1,245,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,974. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.61. 1,478,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,189,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $419.40. 308,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,904. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $356.77 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.11.

