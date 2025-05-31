Benjamin Sun Sells 200,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coupang by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

