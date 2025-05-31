Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,788.58. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

