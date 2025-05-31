Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,788.58. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.