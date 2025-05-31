Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,320,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $3,827,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,322,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp set a $575.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $460.08 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.