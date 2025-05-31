Bath Savings Trust Co Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $301.08 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.87 and its 200-day moving average is $494.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

