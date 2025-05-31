B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,978 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.