B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $307.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

